NEET counselling

KEA Extends Document Verification Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3; Check Revised Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
14:06 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can now complete the process until January 31
Candidates who applied for round 3 between January 18 and January 26, 2026, and have not yet verified or submitted their original documents, can do so within the extended timeline

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for document verification and submission for candidates participating in round 3 of the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling process. Eligible candidates can now complete the process until January 31.

Candidates who applied for round 3 between January 18 and January 26, 2026, and have not yet verified or submitted their original documents, can do so within the extended timeline.

As per the revised schedule, the choice filling window for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 3 will open on February 2 at 1 pm. Candidates who have completed the application process can exercise their choices through the official KEA website. The last date for choice filling is February 5, 2026. Earlier, the deadline for document verification and submission was January 29.

According to an official KEA notice, candidates who were allotted seats in round 2 of Karnataka NEET PG counselling and joined the allotted college after paying the admission fee are eligible to participate in round 3 for seat upgradation.

The notice further stated that candidates who newly registered with KEA, completed document verification, and submitted original documents as per the January 17, 2026 notification, are also eligible for the round 3 seat allotment.

However, KEA clarified that candidates who joined postgraduate medical colleges through the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling after round 1 or round 2, as well as those allotted seats in the AIQ mop-up round, are not eligible to participate in Karnataka NEET PG round 3.

In addition, candidates who cancelled their seats after round 1, or those who failed to pay the admission fee or cancelled their seats after provisional or final allotment in round 2, will also be barred from participating, the KEA added.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
14:07 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025
