KSET 2025

KEA Declares KSET 2025 Result: Check Subject Wise Cutoffs and Score List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Nov 2025
11:07 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the provisional results for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025.
As per the official data, 8,383 candidates have qualified for the eligibility test.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the provisional results for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025, conducted on November 2 for the recruitment of assistant professors. Candidates can access the results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in under the dedicated KSET 2025 section.

This year, 1,34,826 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,21,052 appeared for both papers. KSET 2025 was held in offline mode across 11 exam centres, covering 33 subjects. As per the official data, 8,383 candidates have qualified for the eligibility test.

Along with the provisional result, KEA has uploaded essential details such as the number of slots, subject-wise cut-offs, merit lists, and score lists on the official website. Candidates can download their results by selecting the relevant link and entering their roll number or registration ID.

ADVERTISEMENT
TNPSC Declares Final Results for Group IV, Technical Services &amp; APP Exams; Check Now
TNPSC Declares Final Results for Group IV, Technical Services &amp; APP Exams; Check Now
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Out: Download Link, Zone-Wise Cutoffs and Qualifying Details
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Out: Download Link, Zone-Wise Cutoffs and Qualifying Details

As per the eligibility criteria, 6% of the candidates who appeared in both papers are shortlisted for assistant professor eligibility. Merit lists have been prepared subject-wise and category-wise, based on the aggregate marks of Paper I and Paper II. To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% (120/300) for the General category and 35% (105/300) for the reserved categories.

KEA stated that fractions in slot allocation have been rounded to the nearest whole number, with at least one slot allotted per subject. Notably, 8,383 candidates qualified against 7,263 available slots, as all candidates meeting the cut-off percentage have been included in the qualified list regardless of slot limits.

The authority has clarified that category change requests will not be entertained, as reservation quotas have been applied strictly based on the categories mentioned in the candidates' applications. Previously, KEA also released the final answer key, provisional result link, and the window for objections submission on the official portal.

Candidates are advised to download and save their provisional results and related documents for future reference.

Find the direct links here: subject-wise cutoffs and score list

Last updated on 22 Nov 2025
11:09 AM
KSET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka State Eligibility Test Result cut-off marks
Similar stories
Sports Events

School, College & University Sports Competitions to be Postponed? Delhi Govt Issues D. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Declares Final Results for Group IV, Technical Services & APP Exams; Check Now

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Out: Download Link, Zone-Wise Cutoffs and Qualifying Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out: 26800+ Candidates Selected Provisionally

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Sports Events

School, College & University Sports Competitions to be Postponed? Delhi Govt Issues D. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Declares Final Results for Group IV, Technical Services & APP Exams; Check Now

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Out: Download Link, Zone-Wise Cutoffs and Qualifying Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out: 26800+ Candidates Selected Provisionally

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

St Xavier's College

Mystery and Magic Unfold as XTS Stages 'The Canterbury Inn' at St Xavier’s College

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality