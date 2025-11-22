KEA Declares KSET 2025 Result: Check Subject Wise Cutoffs and Score List Here

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the provisional results for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. As per the official data, 8,383 candidates have qualified for the eligibility test.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the provisional results for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025, conducted on November 2 for the recruitment of assistant professors. Candidates can access the results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in under the dedicated KSET 2025 section.

This year, 1,34,826 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,21,052 appeared for both papers. KSET 2025 was held in offline mode across 11 exam centres, covering 33 subjects. As per the official data, 8,383 candidates have qualified for the eligibility test.

Along with the provisional result, KEA has uploaded essential details such as the number of slots, subject-wise cut-offs, merit lists, and score lists on the official website. Candidates can download their results by selecting the relevant link and entering their roll number or registration ID.

As per the eligibility criteria, 6% of the candidates who appeared in both papers are shortlisted for assistant professor eligibility. Merit lists have been prepared subject-wise and category-wise, based on the aggregate marks of Paper I and Paper II. To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% (120/300) for the General category and 35% (105/300) for the reserved categories.

KEA stated that fractions in slot allocation have been rounded to the nearest whole number, with at least one slot allotted per subject. Notably, 8,383 candidates qualified against 7,263 available slots, as all candidates meeting the cut-off percentage have been included in the qualified list regardless of slot limits.

The authority has clarified that category change requests will not be entertained, as reservation quotas have been applied strictly based on the categories mentioned in the candidates' applications. Previously, KEA also released the final answer key, provisional result link, and the window for objections submission on the official portal.

Candidates are advised to download and save their provisional results and related documents for future reference.

Find the direct links here: subject-wise cutoffs and score list