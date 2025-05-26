KEA Begins marks Entry for Candidates Who Did Not Receive Ranks in KCET Result 2025

Summary Candidates who did not receive ranks can submit their marks at the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA said some candidates filed complaints that they had cleared the 2nd PU or Class 12th examinations in the previous but the results have not been announced

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) commenced the marks entry process for candidates who did not receive ranks in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET 2025). Candidates who did not receive ranks can submit their marks at the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“In order to allow the candidates whose CET-2025 results have not been declared due to incorrect entry of the registration number, an online link will be opened from 26-05-2025. In the said link, the candidates should enter the 2nd PU / 12th class marks with the registration number and upload the mark card,” read the official KEA notice.

KEA said some candidates filed complaints that they had cleared the 2nd PU or Class 12th examinations in the previous but the results have not been announced.

A total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for the exam held on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025, of whom 3,11,996 appeared.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website