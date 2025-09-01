Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Begins KSET 2025 Registration at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Subject-wise Syllabus Published

Posted on 01 Sep 2025
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially opened the registration window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 from today, September 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to apply for KSET 2025 is September 18, while the last date for fee payment is September 19, 2025. KEA will release hall tickets for KSET 2025 on October 24. The examination is scheduled for November 2 across various test centres in Karnataka.

KEA has also released the subject-wise syllabus for KSET 2025, which is now available for download on the official portal.

KSET is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Karnataka. The test comprises two papers and is conducted in subject-specific formats.

The KSET application fee for general, category IIA, IIB, IIIB and other state candidates is Rs 1,000. For category I, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates, the application fee is Rs 700. Candidates need to pay the application fee through online mode.

KSET Registration 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the admissions tab and then open the KARNATAKA STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST(K-SET)-2025 tab

3. Open the registration link for KSET 2025

4. Submit the requested information to complete the registration process

5. Fill out the application form

6. Make payment of the application fee

7. Upload the required documents, review the application form, and submit it

6. Download the confirmation page

7. Save a copy of the same for future use

