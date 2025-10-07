Seat Matrix

139 Seats Added in MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for Round 3 can view the updated seat details on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in
According to the official notice, the newly added seats have been included in the Round 3 seat matrix, giving aspirants more options for MBBS and BDS admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 139 seats to the Round 3 seat matrix for the ongoing NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who have registered for Round 3 can view the updated seat details on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the newly added seats have been included in the Round 3 seat matrix, giving aspirants more options for MBBS and BDS admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ). The distribution of the newly added seats is as follows:

  • Delhi (NCT): 42 seats
  • Gujarat: 25 seats
  • Haryana: 15 seats
  • Maharashtra: 25 seats
  • Punjab: 25 seats
  • Uttar Pradesh: 7 seats
The seat allotment processing concludes today, October 7, and the Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow, October 8, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Important Dates

  • Seat Allotment Result: October 8, 2025
  • Reporting to Allotted Institute: October 9 to 17, 2025
  • Data Verification: October 18 and 19, 2025

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Check Official Notice

  1. Visit the MCC website: mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the “UG Medical Counselling” link
  3. Look for the notification related to Round 3 added seats
  4. Click to view and download the PDF
  5. Take a printout for reference

Candidates allotted seats in this round must report to their allotted institutions within the specified timeline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotment.

Seat Matrix NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
