139 Seats Added in MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling; Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 139 seats to the Round 3 seat matrix for the ongoing NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who have registered for Round 3 can view the updated seat details on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.
According to the official notice, the newly added seats have been included in the Round 3 seat matrix, giving aspirants more options for MBBS and BDS admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ). The distribution of the newly added seats is as follows:
- Delhi (NCT): 42 seats
- Gujarat: 25 seats
- Haryana: 15 seats
- Maharashtra: 25 seats
- Punjab: 25 seats
- Uttar Pradesh: 7 seats
The seat allotment processing concludes today, October 7, and the Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow, October 8, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Important Dates
- Seat Allotment Result: October 8, 2025
- Reporting to Allotted Institute: October 9 to 17, 2025
- Data Verification: October 18 and 19, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Check Official Notice
- Visit the MCC website: mcc.nic.in
- Click on the “UG Medical Counselling” link
- Look for the notification related to Round 3 added seats
- Click to view and download the PDF
- Take a printout for reference
Candidates allotted seats in this round must report to their allotted institutions within the specified timeline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotment.