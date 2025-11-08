Karnataka NEET PG 2025: KEA Begins Verification; Required Documents List and Deadline

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed all registered candidates to complete the document verification process for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official KEA website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in) regularly for updates regarding the counselling process and seat allotment schedule.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed all registered candidates to complete the document verification process for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 by November 10. Candidates who have claimed eligibility clauses under categories ‘B, C, D, E, F, G, or Z’ are required to get their documents verified to be eligible for further rounds of counselling.

The verification process is being held at the KEA office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bangalore. Only those who successfully complete verification will be allowed to exercise their choices during the NEET PG 2025 counselling process.

Additionally, candidates applying under the Scheduled Caste (SC) categories at St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, must attend verification on November 10, from 11 am to 1 pm, at the Medical College Council Room, Ground Floor, St. John’s Medical College, Koramangala. They must bring all relevant original documents. The St. John’s Medical College categories include Roman Catholic Religious Nuns, SJMC Alumni, and Roman Catholic Christians.

Documents Required for Verification

Candidates must carry the following for verification:

Duly filled KEA PGET-2025 registration form (printout)

Photo ID and address proof

NEET-PG/MD 2025 admit card and scorecard issued by NBE

SSLC or 10th marks card (for date of birth verification)

2nd PUC or 12th marks card

MBBS/BDS marks cards for all years

Qualifying degree or provisional degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

College certificate from the head of the institution

Eligibility certificate (if degree from another university)

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix for the academic year 2025-26, with Karnataka securing the highest number of seats. Out of 572 proposed seats, 422 have received approval from the NMC.

Candidates are advised to visit the official KEA website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in) regularly for updates regarding the counselling process and seat allotment schedule.