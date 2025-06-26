Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Counselling 2025: Workshop for UGCET Qualified Candidates; Read Important Notice

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
16:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
KCET exam 2025 was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17 and the result was declared on May 24
The workshop is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) notified that it will hold a workshop for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) counselling 2025 on June 28. Candidates interested can visit the official website and check the notice.

The interactive session on seat allotment will take place at all government, government-aided and VTU constituent Engineering colleges across the state, KEA said. The workshop is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.

KCET exam 2025 was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17 and the result was declared on May 24. A total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 3,11,996 appeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to allow the candidates whose CET-2025 results have not been declared due to incorrect entry of the registration number, an online link will be opened from 26-05-2025. In the said link, the candidates should enter the 2nd PU / 12th class marks with the registration number and upload the mark card,” KEA said.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
16:49 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority KCET 2025 KCET Counselling
Similar stories
GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised For BE, BTech Admissions- Check New Dates He. . .

TSCHE

TSCHE Closes TS ICET Answer Key Objections Window 2025 Today- Results Soon

CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Closes Today at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Exam From Jul. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Web Option Entry Postponed! Check Revised Counselling Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised For BE, BTech Admissions- Check New Dates He. . .

TSCHE

TSCHE Closes TS ICET Answer Key Objections Window 2025 Today- Results Soon

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Marks 24th Foundation Day, Ushering in Silver Jubilee Celebration. . .

CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Closes Today at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Exam From Jul. . .

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Web Option Entry Postponed! Check Revised Counselling Details

INI CET

INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Published- Read Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality