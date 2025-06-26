KCET Counselling 2025: Workshop for UGCET Qualified Candidates; Read Important Notice

Summary KCET exam 2025 was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17 and the result was declared on May 24 The workshop is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) notified that it will hold a workshop for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) counselling 2025 on June 28. Candidates interested can visit the official website and check the notice.

The interactive session on seat allotment will take place at all government, government-aided and VTU constituent Engineering colleges across the state, KEA said. The workshop is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.

KCET exam 2025 was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17 and the result was declared on May 24. A total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 3,11,996 appeared.

“In order to allow the candidates whose CET-2025 results have not been declared due to incorrect entry of the registration number, an online link will be opened from 26-05-2025. In the said link, the candidates should enter the 2nd PU / 12th class marks with the registration number and upload the mark card,” KEA said.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.