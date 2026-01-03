KCET 2026 Exam Date Out; Other Entrance Test Key Details Announced by KEA

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the examination schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. KEA has also announced the examination dates for several other entrance tests conducted by the authority.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the examination schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. According to the notified timetable, the KCET 2026 examination will be conducted on April 23 and April 24 in two shifts each day. Along with the exam dates, KEA has also confirmed that the registration process for KCET 2026 will commence on January 17.

For KCET 2026 registration, candidates need to complete the online application process through the official portal. Applicants must first visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, click on the admissions section or the new user registration link, and select the CET 2026 option. After completing the registration, candidates are required to fill in their personal and academic details, upload photographs and documents in the prescribed format, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for KCET 2026 by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The entrance test will be held in two sessions daily, with the first session scheduled from 10.30 AM to 11.50 AM and the second session from 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM. Each paper will have a duration of one hour and 20 minutes, as per the official announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority has also scheduled the Kannada language test for KCET 2026, which is specifically meant for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. This examination will be held on April 22 and will be conducted only at designated centres located in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Mangaluru districts.

As per the subject-wise schedule released by KEA, the KCET 2026 examination for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted on April 23. The Mathematics and Biology papers are scheduled to take place on April 24. Candidates are advised to carefully note their subject-wise exam dates and prepare accordingly.

In addition to KCET, KEA has also announced the examination dates for several other entrance tests conducted by the authority. As per the official calendar, the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KRIES) examination is scheduled for March 1, 2026. The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for MBA and MCA courses will be held on May 14, while the PGCET for ME and MTech programmes is scheduled for May 23. Other examinations include MSc Nursing, MPT, and MSc Allied Health Management on July 18, KSET on October 11, and MPharma and Pharma-D entrance examinations on November 21.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for further updates related to KCET 2026 registration, admit card release, and examination instructions.