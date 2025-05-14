Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 Recounting and Revaluation Application Deadline Extended- Details Here

Summary Candidates will be required to go to the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in and register for the recounting and revaluation process According to the official circular, the last date for applying for the recounting and revaluation, which was earlier extended to May 13, 2025, has now been further extended to May 15 and 16

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has extended the deadline for the application for the recounting and revaluation for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 2025. Candidates will be required to go to the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in and register for the recounting and revaluation process.

The decision to extend the date comes in response to numerous requests from schools and parents across the state. According to the official circular, the last date for applying for the recounting and revaluation, which was earlier extended to May 13, 2025, has now been further extended to May 15 and 16.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: Revised Deadlines

Recounting and revaluation of evaluated sheets for online payment mode- May 15, 2025 upto 2 pm

Revaluation of answer sheets online and then download the challan offline and pay fees in bank- May 16, 2025

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Results were declared on May 2, 2025. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.