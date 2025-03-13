Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Read Details Here

Posted on 13 Mar 2025
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) issued a notice about the release of the admit cards for the SSLC Examination 2025. As per the official notice, the admit cards for the SSLC Examination have been uploaded to the school login on the board website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

School officials will have to download the students' admit cards through the school login and distribute them to the students. If changes are required in a student's name, father's name, mother's name, photograph, signature and other corrections, a penalty fee of Rs 100 for each correction and a penalty fee of Rs 500 for media correction needs to be paid before March 17, 2025.

As per the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC exam is set to take place on March 20, 2025, and end on April 2, 2025.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

