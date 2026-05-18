TS EAMCET Result 2026 Announced - Check TG EAPCET Stream Wise Toppers, Rank Card Link

Summary The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE, has officially announced the results of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their rank cards through the official website.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE, has officially announced the results of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET/EAMCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their rank cards through the official website.

Formerly known as TS EAMCET, the entrance examination is conducted for admission into undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Telangana. This year, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Candidates can access their scorecards and rank cards by visiting the official portal and entering their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. The TG EAPCET 2026 rank card contains important details including subject-wise marks, normalized scores, qualifying status, state rank, and stream-wise performance.

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According to the official announcement, M Rushi from Medchal-Malkajgiri district secured All India Rank 1 in the Engineering stream. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, Mukkaram Ahmed from Hyderabad emerged as the topper.

The council has advised candidates to carefully download and preserve their rank cards as they will be required during the counselling and admission process. Students are also encouraged to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard before proceeding further with admissions.

To download the TG EAPCET 2026 rank card, candidates need to visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in. On the homepage, they must click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Result” or “Rank Card Download” link. After entering the required login credentials and submitting the details, the result and rank card will appear on the screen. Candidates can then download and print the document for future reference.

As per the qualifying criteria, candidates must secure at least 25 per cent of the total marks to pass the examination. Only those meeting the minimum qualifying marks will be allotted ranks and become eligible for the counselling process. The final merit list is prepared by giving 75 per cent weightage to marks obtained in TG EAPCET and 25 per cent weightage to Intermediate or equivalent Board examination marks.

Candidates seeking additional details regarding counselling schedules, rank lists, and admission procedures can visit the official TG EAPCET website for further updates and notifications.

Find the direct rankcard download link.