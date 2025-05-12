Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2025
18:43 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exam on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
According to the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 ME and MTech exam will be held on May 31, MCA and MBA exams on June 22

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to register for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 exam till May 14 at 11 am. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exam on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 ME and MTech exam will be held on May 31, MCA and MBA exams on June 22. It must be noted that candidates who qualify in the Karnataka PGCET 2025 will be able to participate in the counselling process.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Steps to register

  1. Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on PGCET 2024 registration link
  3. Register and proceed with the application form
  4. Fill in the form and pay the registration fees
  5. Submit the form
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 650, and those from the reserved category are required to pay Rs 500. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 May 2025
18:43 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
