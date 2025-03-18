Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray round released- Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
14:58 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who took part in the NEET PG Counselling 2024 process can download their seat allotment results from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The final allotment list contains the details of candidates who have been allotted seats in various colleges across Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the final seat allotment result for the second stray round of NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates who took part in the NEET PG Counselling 2024 process can download their seat allotment results from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The final allotment list contains the details of candidates who have been allotted seats in various colleges across Karnataka. It must be noted that along with the final results, the revised provisional allotment for the second stray round for medical and DNB, which was initially published on March 16, 2025. The list was updated owing to technical reasons, KEA notified.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Steps to check seat allotment

  1. Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. On the home page, click on the links to download the final and revised seat allotment results for second stray round
  3. Check the PDF displayed on the screen
  4. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Karnataka NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2025
14:59 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling
