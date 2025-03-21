Answer Key

Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 Answer Key Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
15:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Model answers for 35 subjects have been released by KSEA

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) issued the answer key and opened the objection window for candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka II PUC exam 1 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Model answers for 35 subjects have been released by KSEAB. Candidates will also be able to raise objections, if any with regard to the answer key by visiting the official website.

Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Look out for the link to raise objections for Karnataka II PUC exam 1 on the home page and click it
  3. A new page appears and candidates can furnish their registration number in order to raise objections if any
  4. Submit the objections and save the page
  5. Take a print out of the same for future use

Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 Answer Key: Direct Link

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
15:54 PM
Answer Key Karnataka II PUC Examination
Similar stories
JIPMAT 2025

JIPMAT 2025 Application Correction Closes Today - Edit Guidelines by NTA

UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities - List and Complaint Submission Details

REET 2024

REET 2024 Question Papers Released - Answer Key and Result Update by RBSE

OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Schedule and Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JIPMAT 2025

JIPMAT 2025 Application Correction Closes Today - Edit Guidelines by NTA

The signing ceremony
KIIT

KIIT-DU signs MoU with University of Tulsa; To establish dual degree program in BTec. . .

UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities - List and Complaint Submission Details

REET 2024

REET 2024 Question Papers Released - Answer Key and Result Update by RBSE

OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Schedule and Updates

GATE 2025

GATE COAP 2025 Schedule Out - Check Eligibility, Participating Institutes & Process

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality