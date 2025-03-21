Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 Answer Key Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in Model answers for 35 subjects have been released by KSEA

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) issued the answer key and opened the objection window for candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka II PUC exam 1 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Model answers for 35 subjects have been released by KSEAB. Candidates will also be able to raise objections, if any with regard to the answer key by visiting the official website.

Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in Look out for the link to raise objections for Karnataka II PUC exam 1 on the home page and click it A new page appears and candidates can furnish their registration number in order to raise objections if any Submit the objections and save the page Take a print out of the same for future use

Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 Answer Key: Direct Link