Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET Admit Card 2025; Direct Link Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) published the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET, also called KCET) admit card on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and download the admit card.

As per the schedule, the KCET 2025 examination will be held on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. The registration commenced on January 23 and ended on February 18, 2025.

KCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Open the KEA official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Open the admissions section and then UGCET- 2025 Click on the link that reads ‘UG Common Entrance Test- 2025 Admission Ticket Link’ A login window will appear. Key in the requested credentials Submit and check the admit card

KCET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link