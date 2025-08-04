COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK 2025 Round 1 Seat Acceptance Deadline Ends Today, Check Reporting Guidelines

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the Round 1 seat acceptance and fee payment deadline for undergraduate engineering admissions till today, August 4. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the payment of the full tuition fee and report to their allotted institutes physically by 2 PM to confirm their admission. The official seat allotment results are available on the COMEDK website — comedk.org.

The COMEDK counselling 2025 is being held for admissions to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes across various private engineering institutions in Karnataka. Students have the option to ‘accept and freeze’ the allotted seat or ‘accept and upgrade’ in future counselling rounds. Those opting for ‘reject and upgrade’ will forfeit their current seat and be considered for fresh allotment in subsequent rounds.

Candidates who wish to cancel their Round 1 seat allotment can also do so till August 4 (4 PM). The cancellation process must be completed on the candidate’s COMEDK portal via OTP verification on SMS and password verification via email. Cancelled seats will be added back to the pool for the next counselling round. The fee refund will be processed within 15 days after all four rounds of COMEDK 2025 counselling are completed.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the seat reporting, payment, and cancellation guidelines to avoid disqualification. The consortium will soon announce dates for Round 2 of COMEDK counselling, so students should continue monitoring the official website for updates.

