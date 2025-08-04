WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended - Counselling Schedule Revised by WBMCC

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has extended the registration deadline for WB NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official WBMCC website for timely updates and detailed instructions.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has extended the registration deadline for WB NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling for medical candidates seeking State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in West Bengal. The new deadline for online registration and fee submission is August 8, 2025, a five-day extension from the previous deadline of August 3.

As per the revised tentative schedule, candidates who qualified for NEET UG 2025 can now register and pay the online counselling fee until 6 PM (registration) and midnight (fee payment) on August 8, through the official WBMCC portal.

The candidate verification process will continue till August 9, across designated colleges in time slots assigned by the counselling software. This will be followed by the publication of the verified candidates' list and seat matrix on August 9, after 3 PM.

The online choice filling and locking window will open at 5 PM on August 9 and will close on August 10. The round 1 seat allotment results will be published on August 12 after 4 PM.

Reporting and admission of selected candidates will take place on August 13 and 14, between 11 AM and 4 PM. Notably, candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges must report to designated government medical colleges in Kolkata, while those allotted private dental colleges will complete the process at Dr R Ahmed Dental College. Candidates must carry all original documents, fee receipts, and the bond for successful re-verification and admission.

While round 1 dates have been rescheduled, round 2 counselling will begin on August 19, followed by round 3 on September 9, and an online stray vacancy round on September 25 as per the original timeline.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official WBMCC website for timely updates and detailed instructions.