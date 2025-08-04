CBSE 2025

Schedule for CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 Marks Verification, Re-evaluation OUT- Details

Posted on 04 Aug 2025
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the schedule for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books, applying for verification of marks, and requesting re-evaluation for the CBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam 2025. Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2025 can apply for these post-result services through the official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the window to apply for CBSE Class 12 scanned copies of evaluated answer books will be open from August 6 to August 7, 2025. Students can subsequently apply for verification and re-evaluation of marks between August 13 and August 14, 2025.

For Class 10 students, applications for scanned answer book copies will be accepted from August 8 to August 9, 2025, while the re-evaluation and verification window will be open from August 18 to August 19, 2025.

It must be noted that only those students who apply for the scanned copy of their evaluated answer sheet will be eligible to request verification of marks or re-evaluation. The processing fee for scanned copies is Rs 700 per subject for Class 12 and Rs 500 per subject for Class 10. Verification of marks will be charged at Rs 500 per subject, while the re-evaluation fee is Rs 100 per question for both classes.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

