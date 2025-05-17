Karnataka government

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025 Announced at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- PUC Exam 3 from June 9

Summary
Students who have appeared for the exam can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 result 2025 through the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
This year, the overall pass percentage for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 stands at 31.27%

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 2 result 2025 on May 16. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 result 2025 through the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 stands at 31.27%. A total of 71,964 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 aiming to improve their results, out of which 41,719 students declared pass. Girls outperformed boys in the exam with a pass percentage of 36.38%. The pass percentage for boys stands at 34.34%.

The board informed, “2025 II PU Exam 2 students' result sheet will be sent to respective colleges through KSEAB PU Exam portal.”

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025: Stream-wise percentage

Arts: 25.38%

Commerce: 35.74%

Science: 35.14%

Students who are not satisfied with their Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 result 2025 can apply for scanned copies of their answer scripts. The deadline to apply for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 answer scripts is May 22. Students will be able to download the scanned copies of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 answer script between May 20 and May 24, 2025. Students who apply for scanned copies will also be able to submit requests for revaluation and retotalling between May 21 and May 25, 2025.

The board has also begun the registration process for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 2025. The last date to register for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 is May 26. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 is scheduled to be held from June 9 to June 20, 2025.

For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

