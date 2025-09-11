Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

Jharkhand JET 2025 Announced for Assistant Professor, PhD Aspirants; Registration From Sept 16

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Sep 2025
15:41 PM

Summary
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the notification for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025, inviting applications from eligible candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across the state.

As per the official schedule, the online application process will commence on September 16, 2025, through the JPSC’s official website — jpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is October 6, 2025, while the application fee payment window will remain open until October 7, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application forms will be able to do so during the correction window from October 8 to 10, 2025.

The application fee for the JET 2025 is Rs 575 for Unreserved (UR) category candidates. Applicants belonging to Backward Class-I (BC-I), Backward Class-II (BC-II), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will have to pay Rs 300. A discounted fee of Rs 150 is applicable for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and Third Gender candidates who are permanent residents of Jharkhand.

The JET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to determine candidates’ qualifications for teaching and research roles. Candidates who clear the test are awarded a JET eligibility certificate, which holds lifetime validity for both recruitment as Assistant Professors and for PhD programme admissions in Jharkhand-based institutions.

To be eligible for JET 2025, applicants must hold a Master’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a UGC-recognised university. Unreserved and EWS candidates must have secured at least 55% marks, while candidates from reserved categories (SC, ST, PwBD, etc.) require a minimum of 50% marks. Final-year postgraduate students and those awaiting their final results are also eligible to apply.

Additionally, candidates holding a PhD degree whose Master’s degree was completed on or before September 19, 1991, are eligible for a 5% relaxation in the qualifying marks criteria.

Interested candidates are advised to read the full notification available on the JPSC website and ensure they meet the eligibility conditions before applying.

