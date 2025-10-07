JPSC JET 2024 Registration Extended - Commission Announces Revised Schedule

Summary The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2024. Earlier, the registration was set to close on October 6.

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the examination through the official website — jpsc.gov.in — until October 30, 2025, while the fee payment window will remain open till October 31, 2025. Earlier, the registration was set to close on October 6.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in.

Click on JET 2024 Registration on the homepage.

Complete the registration and fill out the application form.

Pay the applicable fee as per your category.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Application Fee

Unreserved (UR): ₹575

BC-I, BC-II, EWS: ₹300

SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender: ₹150

The application correction window will be open from November 1 to 3, 2025.

Marking Scheme

Each question in the JET 2024 carries two marks, and there is no negative marking. Candidates will receive full marks for each correct answer. If a question is found to be ambiguous or has multiple valid answers, candidates selecting any correct option will be awarded marks. Incorrect questions, if any, will be dropped.

The JET 2024 is conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Professors and admission to Ph.D. programmes in universities and colleges across Jharkhand.