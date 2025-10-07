Bihar Board

Bihar Boards: BSEB Extends Inter Exams 2026 Registration Deadline; Check Revised Schedule

Posted on 07 Oct 2025
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Class 12 or Intermediate Examination 2026 until October 12, 2025. Students can complete the application process through the official portal — seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Earlier, the last date for registration was scheduled for early October. As per the revised timeline, school principals can now fill in student details and deposit the examination fees until October 11, ensuring that no eligible candidate misses out due to administrative delays.

According to the official notice, the heads of institutions are responsible for completing the registration forms for their students on the BSEB Inter 2026 online portal. After fee submission, the forms must be finalised by October 12, and no applications will be accepted beyond this date.

The BSEB has released two types of forms for Intermediate exams 2026 -

Regular/Independent category (2024–26 session): Divided into Section A and Section B.

Compartment, qualifying, and advanced candidates (from earlier sessions): A single combined form without section divisions.

This classification ensures that both fresh and reappearing students can register appropriately.

BSEB has advised schools to verify every entry carefully and ensure that uploaded documents — including photographs, signatures, and certificates — are accurate and consistent with school records. Any mismatch could lead to application rejection.

The final list of registered candidates is expected to be released later this year, followed by the issue of admit cards and examination schedules for the 2026 board exams.

BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality