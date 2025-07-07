JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in- Check Details

Summary Candidates can check the results for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through the official website at josaa.nic.in As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted seats in the JoSAA round 4 list, must pay the seat acceptance fee, and upload documents for verification till July 9, 2025

The Joint Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced the round 4 seat allotment results for JoSAA 2025 counselling on July 6, 2025. Candidates can check the results for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through the official website at josaa.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted seats in the JoSAA round 4 list, must pay the seat acceptance fee, and upload documents for verification till July 9, 2025. Candidates, who wish to withdraw their allotted seat or exit the seat allocation process must do so from July 7 to 9, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in Go to the candidate’s activity board, click on the link ‘Round 4 seat allotment result’ A new page will open Key in the required login credentials and submit JoSAA round 4 seat allotment 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), General - Persons with Disability (PwD), General Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) PwD, Other Backward Classes (OBC)- Non Creamy Layer (NCL) - PwD, SC PwD, ST- PwD categories, should have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 15,000. General category candidates must pay Rs 30,000.