JoSAA

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in- Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2025
12:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check the results for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through the official website at josaa.nic.in
As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted seats in the JoSAA round 4 list, must pay the seat acceptance fee, and upload documents for verification till July 9, 2025

The Joint Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced the round 4 seat allotment results for JoSAA 2025 counselling on July 6, 2025. Candidates can check the results for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through the official website at josaa.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted seats in the JoSAA round 4 list, must pay the seat acceptance fee, and upload documents for verification till July 9, 2025. Candidates, who wish to withdraw their allotted seat or exit the seat allocation process must do so from July 7 to 9, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in
  2. Go to the candidate’s activity board, click on the link ‘Round 4 seat allotment result’
  3. A new page will open
  4. Key in the required login credentials and submit
  5. JoSAA round 4 seat allotment 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), General - Persons with Disability (PwD), General Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) PwD, Other Backward Classes (OBC)- Non Creamy Layer (NCL) - PwD, SC PwD, ST- PwD categories, should have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 15,000. General category candidates must pay Rs 30,000.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2025
12:50 PM
JoSAA JoSAA Counseling 2025 seat allotment Results out
Similar stories
TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Today at icet.tgche.ac.in - Download Steps

Counselling

BCECE LE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released For 2nd Year Engineering- Check Dates Ins. . .

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Shortly- Know Latest Detail. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applications Open for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Admissions. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Today at icet.tgche.ac.in - Download Steps

Counselling

BCECE LE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released For 2nd Year Engineering- Check Dates Ins. . .

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Shortly- Know Latest Detail. . .

Counselling

TGCHE Begins TS EAMCET 2025 Web Option Entry at tgeapcet.nic.in- Phase 1 Counselling . . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applications Open for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Admissions. . .

scholarships

106 Candidates Qualifies For National Overseas Scholarship- Top 40 to Receive Provisi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality