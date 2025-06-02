Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is June 12

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
17:17 PM

Summary
Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced examination can apply for the counselling round through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in
According to the schedule, the registration and choice filling process will begin at 5 pm tomorrow

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on June 3, 2025. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced examination can apply for the counselling round through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the registration and choice filling process will begin at 5 pm tomorrow. The last date to apply for JoSAA is June 12, 2025. The mock seat allocation 1 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 8, 2025 will be displayed on June 9. The mock seat allocation 2 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025 will be displayed on June 11, 2025.

The JoSAA will reconcile data, verify, and validate it on June 13, 2025. The round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in
  2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Once registration is completed, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the fee
  6. Click on submit and your registration is done
  7. Once registration is done, download the page
  8. Take a printout of the same for further use

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2025 results have been declared along with the answer key on the official website.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority JoSAA Counselling
