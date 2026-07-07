JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released - Check Next Admission Steps, Key Dates

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the Round 3 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the Round 3 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website, josaa.nic.in, by logging in to the candidate portal.

To view and download the Round 3 seat allotment letter, candidates are required to log in using their JEE Main application number and password. After checking the allotment result, candidates who have been offered a seat must complete the online seat acceptance process within the stipulated schedule to retain their allotted seat. According to the official counselling timeline, the last date for payment of the seat acceptance fee is July 8, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in BTech programmes are required to complete several admission formalities as part of the online reporting process. These include downloading the seat allotment letter, paying the prescribed seat acceptance fee, uploading the required documents for verification and responding to any queries raised by the verifying authorities. Following successful online verification, candidates must complete the remaining admission procedures as instructed by their allotted institution. Failure to complete these mandatory steps within the prescribed deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

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Candidates who are not fully satisfied with the seat allotted in Round 3 also have the option to choose among the Freeze, Float, or Slide options. Selecting the Freeze option allows candidates to accept the allotted seat without participating in subsequent rounds. The Float option enables candidates to retain the current seat while remaining eligible for a higher preferred choice across participating institutions in future rounds. Meanwhile, the Slide option allows candidates to seek a more preferred programme within the same institution while keeping the currently allotted seat.

As per the official Round 3 counselling schedule, candidates must complete online reporting, including fee payment, document upload and response to verification queries, between July 6 and July 8, 2026. The final date for payment of the seat acceptance fee is July 8, while the resolution of fee payment issues and the last date to respond to document verification queries is July 9. Candidates wishing to withdraw from the counselling process or exit the allocated seat can initiate the withdrawal process between July 7 and July 8, with July 9 being the last date to respond to any withdrawal-related queries.

JoSAA conducts the centralised counselling process for admission to some of India's leading engineering institutions, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 56 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

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