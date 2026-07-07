Mumbai rains

Schools and Colleges Across Mumbai Shut Today? Check July 7 Update for Educational Institutions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2026
09:25 AM

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Summary
Mumbai's government, private and civic-run schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday following an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD's orange alert indicates the possibility of severe weather conditions that may result in significant disruptions to daily life.

Mumbai's government, private and civic-run schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday following an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and gusty conditions across the city. The decision was announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and educational staff amid worsening weather conditions. The civic body issued the notification on Monday night after the IMD warned of continued adverse weather likely to affect normal life in the metropolis.

The IMD's orange alert indicates the possibility of severe weather conditions that may result in significant disruptions to daily life, including transport delays, waterlogging, power outages and other weather-related incidents. The orange alert is the third level in the IMD's four-tier colour-coded warning system, ranking above the yellow alert and below the red alert, and signals the need for heightened preparedness and caution.

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts witnessed relentless rainfall throughout Monday, bringing normal life to a near standstill. Several roads across the city were submerged due to waterlogging, affecting vehicular movement and causing traffic congestion. Strong winds accompanying the downpour uprooted trees at multiple locations, while authorities also reported several incidents of wall and billboard collapses, highlighting the impact of the severe weather conditions on public infrastructure.

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In its official release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that the closure of all educational institutions, including government, private and civic-run schools and colleges, had been ordered solely as a preventive measure in view of the IMD's weather forecast. The civic administration emphasised that the decision was taken to minimise risks to students and ensure their safety during the period of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The BMC has also appealed to residents to avoid stepping outdoors unless absolutely necessary and to remain vigilant while the orange alert remains in effect. Citizens have been advised to follow all instructions and weather-related advisories issued by the administration and emergency authorities. In case of any emergency arising due to the prevailing weather conditions, residents can contact the BMC's emergency helpline 1916 for immediate assistance.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2026
09:25 AM
Mumbai rains school closure Heavy rainfall India Meteorological Department (IMD)
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