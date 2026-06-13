JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result Out: Check Seat Allocation Status, Allotment Letter Link

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for the 2026 counselling process today. Candidates who participated in the counselling can now check their allotment status through the official JoSAA website (josaa.nic.in).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for the 2026 counselling process today. Candidates who participated in the counselling can now check their allotment status through the official JoSAA website (josaa.nic.in). To access the result, applicants are required to log in using their application number and password.

The seat allotment result contains details of the institute and programme assigned to a candidate based on their performance in JEE Main or JEE Advanced, category, rank, and preferences submitted during the choice-filling process. Depending on eligibility and rank, candidates may be allotted seats in institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

With the declaration of the first round of allotment today, June 13, the next phase of the admission process has officially begun. Candidates who have secured a seat must complete the mandatory online reporting procedure within the stipulated timeline. The reporting portal has been activated and will remain open from June 13 to June 26, 2026.

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The online reporting process includes multiple steps, such as paying the seat acceptance fee, uploading the required documents for verification, and responding to any queries raised by the authorities during verification. Completion of all these formalities is essential for retaining the allotted seat and remaining eligible for subsequent rounds of counselling.

JoSAA has emphasised that payment of the seat acceptance fee is mandatory for confirming the allotted seat. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay ₹30,000, while those from reserved categories must pay ₹15,000. Failure to pay the prescribed fee by June 26 will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat, and candidates will not be permitted to continue in the counselling process.

To assist candidates facing payment-related difficulties, JoSAA has scheduled a dedicated resolution window on June 29, 2026. During this period, applicants can report and resolve issues related to fee payment or discrepancies encountered during the online reporting process.

Candidates should also remain attentive to communications from the verification authorities. If any clarification or additional information is sought during document verification, candidates must submit their responses by June 29.

The counselling process will continue with the announcement of the Round 2 seat allotment result on June 30, 2026. Subsequent rounds will be conducted according to the official counselling schedule released by JoSAA.

Meanwhile, candidates seeking admission trends and cut-off information should note that JoSAA will publish the opening and closing ranks for all participating institutions after the completion of seat allotment rounds. These cut-offs will provide valuable insight into admission patterns across IITs, NITs, IIITs, IISc, and GFTIs and will be made available through the official JoSAA portal.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.