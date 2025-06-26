CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Closes Today at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Exam From July 26

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2025
14:41 PM

File Image

Summary
As per the revised schedule, the window to pay the exam fee will close on June 27
The CSIR NET 2025 will be held from July 26 to 28 in bilingual (English and Hindi) in CBT mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the extended registration-cum-application window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2025) today at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Interested applicants can visit the mentioned official website and register for the same.

As per the revised schedule, the window to pay the exam fee will close on June 27. The application form correction window will open on June 28 and close on June 29. Earlier, the deadline to register for CSIR UGC NET 2025 was June 23, but was later extended to June 26.

The CSIR NET 2025 will be held from July 26 to 28 in bilingual (English and Hindi) in CBT mode. If there is any ambiguity in the question papers, the English version will be treated as final, NTA informed.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: Steps to register

  1. Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on the registration link for the CSIR UGC NET June exam 2025
  3. Enter the requested information and register
  4. Now, log in to your account
  5. Fill out the CSIR NET application form
  6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
  7. Submit the form and take a printout of the confirmation page
Last updated on 26 Jun 2025
14:45 PM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR NET UGC NET NTA
