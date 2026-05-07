MBA Admissions

JNU MBA Admission 2026: ABVSME to Close Registration Soon; Check Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2026
12:25 PM

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Summary
The admission process for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) is set to move into its second phase soon.
The application process for the MBA programme commenced during the first week of April.

The admission process for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) is set to move into its second phase soon. University officials on Wednesday stated that the registration process for MBA admissions for the 2026 academic session is expected to conclude by May 15.

The application process for the MBA programme commenced during the first week of April. Following the completion of registrations, the university is expected to begin the next stages of the admission process, including group discussions and personal interviews.

According to officials, the group discussion and personal interview rounds are likely to begin shortly after the registration window closes. The entire admission procedure is expected to be completed by the end of May, while academic sessions for the new batch are scheduled to begin in the second week of July.

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The university has outlined a multi-stage selection process for admission to the MBA programme. As per the official admission criteria, candidates will be shortlisted based on their Common Admission Test (CAT) scores, which will carry 70 per cent weightage in the final selection. Group discussions will account for 10 per cent, while personal interviews will contribute 20 per cent to the final merit assessment.

Officials further stated that applicants belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹2,000 through online mode during registration. Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and the Divyang categories will have to pay a reduced application fee of ₹1,000.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship launched its first MBA batch in 2019 with a focus on developing entrepreneurial and managerial skills among students. Officials noted that the institution, along with the Atal Incubation Centre at JNU, has been working towards promoting innovation, enterprise development, and hands-on learning through practical exposure and case-study-based teaching methods aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Candidates interested in applying for the MBA programme have been advised to complete the registration process before the expected closing date and regularly check the university’s official portal for updates related to the GD-PI schedule, shortlist announcements, and commencement of classes.

Last updated on 07 May 2026
12:26 PM
MBA Admissions Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Registration
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