class 10 exams

TS SSC Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow; Check Scorecard Timings Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
14:38 PM

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Summary
The results for over 5 lakh students will be declared at a press conference to be held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus
K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana, will release the results along with other senior officials

The Board of Secondary Education Telangana will announce the SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 on Wednesday at 2 PM, officials confirmed.

The results for over 5 lakh students will be declared at a press conference to be held at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus. K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana, will release the results along with other senior officials.

The SSC public examinations were conducted between March 14 and April 16, 2026, across the state. Students were instructed to verify that they received the correct question paper corresponding to the subject listed on their hall tickets.

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TS SSC Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can access their results online through the following official websites:

  • results.bsetelangana.org
  • results.bse.telangana.gov.in
  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • schooledu.telangana.gov.in
  • manabadi.co.in (alternate portal)

Separately, delegates from various education boards across India, Nepal, and Bhutan recently visited the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education during a conference organised by the Council of Boards of School Education in India at the CISCE Centre of Excellence in Habsiguda.

They reviewed the board’s digital monitoring and transparency mechanisms, particularly those implemented in Government Junior Colleges, highlighting Telangana’s efforts to modernise examination and evaluation systems.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
14:38 PM
class 10 exams Board Exam 2026 Results out
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