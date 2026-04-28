Anna University Releases TANCET, CEETA-PG 2026 Admit Cards; Exams Begin May 9

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official portal According to the university, the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test for MBA and MCA admissions will be conducted on May 9, 2026, in two shifts

Anna University has released the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2026) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA-PG 2026) on April 27. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official portal.

According to the university, the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test for MBA and MCA admissions will be conducted on May 9, 2026, in two shifts:

MBA: 10 am to 12 noon

MCA: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

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The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions will be held on May 10, 2026, in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon, across 15 test centres in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET, CEETA PG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit the official website of Anna University TANCET Click on the “CEETA-PG and TANCET Hall Ticket Download” link Log in using registered email ID and password Submit the details Download and print the admit card for future use

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, candidates can report issues via email before May 4, 2026.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and candidates must carry a printed copy on the day of the test.