Heatwave Across India Forces Schools to Change Timings, Declare Holidays: Check State-Wise Updates

Summary As intense heatwave conditions grip large parts of India several state governments have rolled out urgent measures to ensure student safety. These include revised school timings, early summer vacations, and the introduction of health-focused initiatives.

As intense heatwave conditions grip large parts of India, with temperatures ranging between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius, several state governments have rolled out urgent measures to ensure student safety. These include revised school timings, early summer vacations, and the introduction of health-focused initiatives such as hydration reminders or “water bells”.

In Delhi, temperatures have consistently touched between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The prevailing conditions meet the official criteria for a heatwave, posing moderate health risks, particularly for children and the elderly. In response, authorities are considering implementing a “water bell” system in schools to encourage regular hydration among students. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets may also be distributed where necessary. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is expected to coordinate awareness campaigns and issue timely alerts based on IMD forecasts.

In Rajasthan, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has directed schools to operate from 7.30 AM to noon starting April 27. The state continues to reel under extreme temperatures, with Barmer recording a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, district administrations in Noida and Ghaziabad have revised school timings to safeguard students. As per directives issued under the supervision of District Magistrates, schools across all boards—including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and the state board—will function from 7.30 AM to 12.30 PM until further notice. For younger students up to Class 8 in Ghaziabad, similar timings have been enforced.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the early commencement of summer vacations from April 27 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions. The state has also implemented morning school hours from 6.30 AM to 10.30 AM to minimise exposure to extreme temperatures.

Other states have also taken precautionary steps. In Jharkhand, schools for younger classes operate from 7 am to 11.30 AM, while senior classes continue till noon. In Patna, classes up to Grade 5 end by 11.30 AM, and Grades 6 to 8 run until 12.30 PM. Madhya Pradesh has adopted a similar schedule, with schools functioning between 7.30 AM and 12.30 PM. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has shifted school hours to 7 AM to 11.15 AM.

With heatwave conditions expected to persist, authorities across states continue to prioritise student well-being through adaptive scheduling and preventive health measures. Parents and students are advised to follow official guidelines, stay hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to extreme heat during peak hours.