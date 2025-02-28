JKSSB to fill 293 Junior Engineer positions! Check Eligibility, Know how to apply

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at jkssb.nic.in The application process is set to begin on March 8 and candidates can submit their applications till April 7

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a notification to recruit for positions of Junior Engineer with the Jammu and Kashmir Government. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at jkssb.nic.in. A total of 292 positions will be filled through this recruitment process.

The application process is set to begin on March 8 and candidates can submit their applications till April 7.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the positions should have a Bachelor's Degree or three years diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent.

The selection of candidates will be done completely on the basis of merit. The questions will be objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marks in this exam. For every wrong answer 1/4 marks of a question will be deducted.

How to apply for JKSSB Junior Engineer positions?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself by clicking on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 4: Fill up the application form

Step 5: Submit your application and take a print out