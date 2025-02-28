JKSSB

JKSSB to fill 293 Junior Engineer positions! Check Eligibility, Know how to apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
18:46 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image

Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at jkssb.nic.in
The application process is set to begin on March 8 and candidates can submit their applications till April 7

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a notification to recruit for positions of Junior Engineer with the Jammu and Kashmir Government. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at jkssb.nic.in. A total of 292 positions will be filled through this recruitment process.

The application process is set to begin on March 8 and candidates can submit their applications till April 7.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the positions should have a Bachelor's Degree or three years diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent.

The selection of candidates will be done completely on the basis of merit. The questions will be objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marks in this exam. For every wrong answer 1/4 marks of a question will be deducted.

How to apply for JKSSB Junior Engineer positions?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself by clicking on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 4: Fill up the application form

Step 5: Submit your application and take a print out

Last updated on 28 Feb 2025
19:14 PM
JKSSB
