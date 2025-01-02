JKSSB 2024

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2024: Application window closes today at jkssb.nic.in; Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
15:48 PM

Candidates who haven’t yet registered can apply till today on the official website- jkssb.nic.in
A total of 669 Sub Inspector posts are available to be filled in Jammu and Kashmir Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the application window to apply for the Sub Inspector vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 2, 2025. Candidates who haven’t yet registered can apply till today on the official website- jkssb.nic.in.

A total of 669 Sub Inspector posts are available to be filled in Jammu and Kashmir Police. To be eligible, applicants must be domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They must have a certificate issued on or before January 2, 2025 to prove this claim. The age of the candidates should be between 18-28 years, except for in service personnel. For them, the age limit is 18-30 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2024.

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the login tab
  3. Click on the apply for various posts
  4. Login using your details
  5. Fill out the application form
  6. Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 700 except for SC, ST-1, ST-2 and EWS category candidates. For these categories, the application fee is Rs 600.

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
15:48 PM
JKSSB 2024 Recruitment application open Jammu and Kashmir police
