JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2025
16:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in and download the result
As per the schedule, JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination took place on February 23, 2025 in two shifts

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission issued the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in and download the result.

“In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates have to apply again through online mode for J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately,” read the official notification.

As per the schedule, JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination took place on February 23, 2025 in two shifts - the first shift was held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- jkpsc.nic.in
  2. Look out for the link to check the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result and click it
  3. A new PDF appears where candidates can check their roll numbers
  4. Save the PDF and download it for future use

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 25 Mar 2025
16:32 PM
JKPSC Results out
Similar stories
Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Detail. . .

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

MSL 2025 Concludes with Electrifying Football Action: Mastermind Monks Reign Supreme!

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Detail. . .

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

AP LAWCET 2025

AP LAWCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality