JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in and download the result As per the schedule, JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination took place on February 23, 2025 in two shifts

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission issued the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in and download the result.

“In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates have to apply again through online mode for J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately,” read the official notification.

As per the schedule, JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination took place on February 23, 2025 in two shifts - the first shift was held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- jkpsc.nic.in Look out for the link to check the JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 result and click it A new PDF appears where candidates can check their roll numbers Save the PDF and download it for future use

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam Result 2025: Direct Link