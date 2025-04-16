JKCET Answer Key 2025 Released at jkbopee.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

Summary The JKCET 2025 answer key can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in As per the official notice, the answer key will remain available for three days and then be removed

The Jammu Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) issued the answer Jammu Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Answer Key 2025, conducted on April 12, 2025. The answer key can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the answer key will remain available for three days and then be removed. Candidates, who wish to challenge any answer to a question, are free to make written representation supported by proof from standard Text Books in the format available on the official website of the BOPEE and, in the BOPEE office at Srinagar / Jammu, within the stipulated time of three days and thereafter no representation will be accepted.

Candidates challenging any answer must pay Rs 1000 to the Board, and a revised answer key will be uploaded if needed. JKCET 2025 took place on April 12, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

JKCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- jkbopee.gov.in Click on the JKCET engineering answer key link, on homepage The PDF answer key 2025 will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a print out for future use or reference

JKCET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link