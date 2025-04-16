JKCET 2025

JKCET Answer Key 2025 Released at jkbopee.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2025
11:51 AM

File Image

Summary
The JKCET 2025 answer key can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in
As per the official notice, the answer key will remain available for three days and then be removed

The Jammu Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) issued the answer Jammu Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Answer Key 2025, conducted on April 12, 2025. The answer key can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the answer key will remain available for three days and then be removed. Candidates, who wish to challenge any answer to a question, are free to make written representation supported by proof from standard Text Books in the format available on the official website of the BOPEE and, in the BOPEE office at Srinagar / Jammu, within the stipulated time of three days and thereafter no representation will be accepted.

Candidates challenging any answer must pay Rs 1000 to the Board, and a revised answer key will be uploaded if needed. JKCET 2025 took place on April 12, 2025.

JKCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- jkbopee.gov.in
  2. Click on the JKCET engineering answer key link, on homepage
  3. The PDF answer key 2025 will appear on the screen
  4. Download the answer key and take a print out for future use or reference

JKCET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Apr 2025
11:52 AM
JKCET 2025 Answer Key
PM Internship Scheme 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Again! Key Updates

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE CBT 2 City Slip for April 22 Exam Released - Download Steps and Admit Card Det. . .

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and Key Exam Changes

Representative Image
NEET UG 2025

NTA to release NEET UG admit card soon at neet.nta.nic.in - Know how to download

