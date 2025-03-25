JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit application

Summary Candidates can now submit their registrations till March 29 through the official website jkbopee.gov.in Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in government and private engineering colleges of Jammu and Kashmir

The registration deadline for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 has been extended by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE). Candidates can now submit their registrations till March 29 through the official website jkbopee.gov.in.

Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in government and private engineering colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

Candidates applying for the examination will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode on April 12.

How to apply JKCET 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the JKCET 2025 registration link

Step 3: Fill up the application form by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Upload photograph and other important documents

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit the application and take a print out