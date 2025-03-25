JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit application

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2025
16:31 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now submit their registrations till March 29 through the official website jkbopee.gov.in
Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in government and private engineering colleges of Jammu and Kashmir

The registration deadline for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 has been extended by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE). Candidates can now submit their registrations till March 29 through the official website jkbopee.gov.in.

Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in government and private engineering colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

Candidates applying for the examination will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode on April 12.

How to apply JKCET 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the JKCET 2025 registration link

Step 3: Fill up the application form by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Upload photograph and other important documents

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit the application and take a print out

Last updated on 25 Mar 2025
16:31 PM
JKCET 2025
Similar stories
JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Detail. . .

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

MSL 2025 Concludes with Electrifying Football Action: Mastermind Monks Reign Supreme!

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Detail. . .

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

AP LAWCET 2025

AP LAWCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality