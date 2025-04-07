JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Admit Card released by JKBOPEE on jkbopee.gov.in - Know how to download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2025
20:20 PM
Representative Image

File Image

Summary
The admit cards for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) on its official website. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from the official website jkbopee.gov.in

The examination will be held on April 12 at various examination centres. Candidates will have to enter their credentials, including their registration number and date of birth, on the official website to download their admit cards.

How to download the JKCET 2025 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit card' tab

Step 3: Click on the name of the examination

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click submit

Step 5: Your JKCET 2025 Admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without a proper admit card.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2025
20:22 PM
JKCET 2025
