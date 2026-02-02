Jammu and Kashmir government

JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Results Released for Oct–Nov 2025 Session; 83.27% Students Pass

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
12:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to official data, around 83.27 per cent of students have cleared the JKBOSE Class 11 examination
The results are also available on jkresults.nic.in, where candidates can log in using their registration number and roll number

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday declared the Class 11 results for the October–November 2025 session, with more than 80,000 students appearing for the examination.

According to official data, around 83.27 per cent of students have cleared the JKBOSE Class 11 examination. A total of 81,469 students had registered for the exams, which were conducted for the Winter Zone between November 19 and December 13, 2025.

Students can access and download their scorecards from the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in. The results are also available on jkresults.nic.in, where candidates can log in using their registration number and roll number.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Result for Class 11th Annual Regular Session Oct–Nov 2025 Winter Zone is now available on jkresults.nic.in,” the Board said in an official notification.

Of the total registered candidates, 64,007 students were from Kashmir, while 17,462 students appeared from the Winter Zone areas of Jammu, the Board added.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
12:25 PM
Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Results out
Similar stories
WBBSE

West Bengal Madhyamik 2026 Exam Begins Today; Over 9.7 Lakh Students Appear

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Begins: Application Link, Schedule and Exam Date. . .

Representational Image
Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Big Boost for Gaming, Animation Careers; Creator Labs Nationwide for Sch. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - CEE Kerala Announces Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBBSE

West Bengal Madhyamik 2026 Exam Begins Today; Over 9.7 Lakh Students Appear

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Begins: Application Link, Schedule and Exam Date. . .

Representational Image
Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Big Boost for Gaming, Animation Careers; Creator Labs Nationwide for Sch. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - CEE Kerala Announces Revised Schedule

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key on February 4; NTA Releases Result Date

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Result 2025 Declared for ESSE Tier-1; Scorecards and Cut-Offs Released

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality