JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Results Released for Oct–Nov 2025 Session; 83.27% Students Pass

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday declared the Class 11 results for the October–November 2025 session, with more than 80,000 students appearing for the examination.

According to official data, around 83.27 per cent of students have cleared the JKBOSE Class 11 examination. A total of 81,469 students had registered for the exams, which were conducted for the Winter Zone between November 19 and December 13, 2025.

Students can access and download their scorecards from the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in. The results are also available on jkresults.nic.in, where candidates can log in using their registration number and roll number.

“Result for Class 11th Annual Regular Session Oct–Nov 2025 Winter Zone is now available on jkresults.nic.in,” the Board said in an official notification.

Of the total registered candidates, 64,007 students were from Kashmir, while 17,462 students appeared from the Winter Zone areas of Jammu, the Board added.