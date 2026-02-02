Class 12

Telangana Intermediate Practical Exams 2026: Dates, Shifts and Centres Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
12:47 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the Board, the Class 12 practical examinations will be held in two shifts. The morning session will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm
More than 15 lakh students are expected to appear for the TGBIE Intermediate practical examinations this year

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the schedule for the Intermediate practical examinations 2026, which will be conducted from February 2 to February 21 across the state.

According to the Board, the Class 12 practical examinations will be held in two shifts. The morning session will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

More than 15 lakh students are expected to appear for the TGBIE Intermediate practical examinations this year. Of these, around 2.74 lakh students are from the Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (MPC) stream, while over 1.33 lakh students belong to the Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC) stream. Additionally, more than 1.18 lakh students from the vocational stream will also appear for the exams.

The practical examinations will be conducted at 1,440 general and vocational practical examination centres set up across Telangana.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, the Board has constituted District Examination Committees for all 33 districts. High-power committees, including chief superintendents, flying squads and sitting squads, have been deployed, the Board said in an official statement.

The TGBIE will soon release the link for students to download their Intermediate practical examination admit cards.

As part of enhanced monitoring measures, CCTV cameras have been installed in laboratories at both government and private unaided junior colleges designated as practical examination centres. The surveillance will be monitored through the Command Control Centre (CCC) at the TGBIE head office for overall supervision of the examinations.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
12:49 PM
Class 12 Practical exams
