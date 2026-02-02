AFCAT 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in - Download Link and Objection Steps

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 1 Answer Key 2026 along with the question paper and individual response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can now access and download these documents through the official AFCAT candidate login portal at afcat.edcil.co.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 1 Answer Key 2026 along with the question paper and individual response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can now access and download these documents through the official AFCAT candidate login portal at afcat.edcil.co.in.

The AFCAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 31 to fill a total of 340 vacancies across various branches of the Indian Air Force. To download the AFCAT 1 answer key, question paper and response sheet, candidates are required to log in using their registered user ID and password.

The AFCAT 1 answer key 2026 has been released in PDF format and contains the correct answers to all 100 multiple-choice questions asked in the examination. The answers are listed according to question numbers and are categorised by different paper sets, including Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D. This allows candidates to accurately match their responses with the official answers and estimate their probable scores.

The AFCAT question paper carries a total of 100 questions for a maximum of 300 marks. As per the marking scheme prescribed by the IAF, candidates are awarded three marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered. Using the official answer key, candidates can calculate their tentative scores before the declaration of the final result.

The Indian Air Force has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancy in the question paper or the provisional AFCAT 1 answer key. Candidates can submit their objections by logging in through the official portal within the stipulated time frame. The IAF has clearly stated that objections sent through any other mode or after the deadline will not be considered.

Candidates are advised to save the downloaded PDF for future reference and to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the objection process and further stages of the selection procedure.

