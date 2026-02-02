Haryana Staff Selection Commission

HSSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased for Steno Posts; 193 New Posts Added

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
13:08 PM

File Image

Summary
The revised notification affects posts under Group No. 2 and Group No. 3, particularly stenography-related positions
Under Group No. 2, the number of posts for Steno Typist (English) has been increased

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced an increase in the number of vacancies under Advertisement No. 3/2026, issued on January 9, 2026, following fresh requisitions received from concerned departments.

The revised notification affects posts under Group No. 2 and Group No. 3, particularly stenography-related positions. The updated vacancy details have been issued with the approval of the competent authority, the Commission said.

Under Group No. 2, the number of posts for Steno Typist (English) has been increased. As per requisition No. 1370 received from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Haryana, the vacancies have been raised from 486 to 586, adding 100 new posts.

In Group No. 3, the Directorate of State Audit, Haryana, through requisition No. 2895, has increased the number of Steno Typist (Both Language) posts from 696 to 702, resulting in six additional vacancies.

A significant rise has also been announced in the Junior Scale Stenographer (Both Language) category under Group No. 3. Based on requisition No. 1178 from Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited and requisition No. 2897 from the Directorate of State Audit, Haryana, the number of vacancies has been increased from 173 to 260, adding 87 more posts.

Meanwhile, due to the upward revision in vacancies, the Commission has postponed the opening of the online application portal. The application process will now begin on February 6, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled date of February 2, 2026.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
13:08 PM
Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC 2026 Stenographer
