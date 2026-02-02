WBBSE

West Bengal Madhyamik 2026 Exam Begins Today; Over 9.7 Lakh Students Appear

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
12:06 PM

The Telegraph Online

Summary
According to the Board, around 9.71 lakh candidates are appearing for the examination at 2,682 centres across the state
The examinations are being held from 10.45 am to 2 pm each day

The West Bengal Madhyamik (Class X) examination began on Monday and will continue until February 12, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said.

According to the Board, around 9.71 lakh candidates are appearing for the examination at 2,682 centres across the state. Of them, 5,44,606 are female candidates, 4,26,733 are male candidates and one candidate is registered under the transgender category.

The examinations are being held from 10.45 am to 2 pm each day. Candidates have been instructed to enter the examination centres by 10 am and must carry their original admit cards and registration certificates.

The Telegraph Online

The WBBSE has also issued a set of mandatory regulations for examinees. The use of smartphones, smartwatches, calculators and other electronic gadgets inside the examination halls has been strictly prohibited. Guardians are not allowed to enter the examination centres.

Meanwhile, ahead of the examinations, Kolkata Police announced special arrangements to ensure that students can reach their centres safely and on time. A dedicated helpline number — 9432610039 — has been activated to assist examinees facing any difficulty on the way to their examination venues.

“On receiving a call, police personnel and officers will reach the spot and extend all possible assistance,” a senior police officer said.

To ensure smooth traffic movement during examination hours, the police have imposed a complete ban on the movement of goods-carrying vehicles across the city from 6 am to noon.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
12:11 PM
WBBSE West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik examinees
