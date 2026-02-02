IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Re-registration Deadline Extended Again: Check New Last Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
13:08 PM

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session.
Earlier, the last date for re-registration was January 31, 2026, which has now been revised to allow more time for applicants.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session, offering relief to students who were yet to complete the process. Candidates seeking admission through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes can now submit their re-registration forms until February 15, 2026.

Eligible candidates can complete the IGNOU January 2026 re-registration process by visiting the official portal at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. The facility is open to both Indian and international students enrolling in various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes offered by the university. Earlier, the last date for re-registration was January 31, 2026, which has now been revised to allow more time for applicants.

To successfully register for the January 2026 session, candidates are required to pay a re-registration fee of Rs 300 for programmes offered in ODL and online modes. The payment must be made online as part of the application process, and submissions without fee payment will not be considered complete.

During the re-registration process for IGNOU’s ODL programmes, applicants must upload scanned copies of essential documents. These include a recent photograph, signature, educational qualification certificates, experience certificate if applicable, and category certificate for reserved category candidates. Applicants are advised to ensure that all uploaded documents are clear and meet the prescribed specifications to avoid rejection.

IGNOU has also provided guidance for candidates facing login-related issues. Students who are already registered can log in using their existing username and password. In case of problems such as not receiving a one-time password (OTP) or forgetting login credentials, candidates are advised to contact their respective Regional Centres for assistance in resetting their account or updating their registered email address or mobile number.

To complete the IGNOU January 2026 re-registration, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the January 2026 re-registration link, log in using their user ID and password, select the desired programme, pay the applicable fee and submit the form. After successful submission, candidates should download and retain a copy of the filled-in application form for future reference.

Applicants are advised to complete the re-registration process well before the revised deadline and to regularly check the official IGNOU website for further updates related to admissions and academic schedules.

