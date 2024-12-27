Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Examination Date sheet released by board - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2024
21:08 PM
Summary
The Class 10 examinations are set to begin from February 15 and will conclude on March 19, 2025 and will be held in a single shift. On the other hand, Class 12 board examinations will be conducted between February 15 and March 17, 2025
Students appearing in the exam can download the date sheet from the official website jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its official website fo the soft zone areas. Students appearing in the exam can download the date sheet from the official website jkbose.nic.in

The Class 10 examinations are set to begin from February 15 and will conclude on March 19, 2025 and will be held in a single shift. On the other hand, Class 12 board examinations will be conducted between February 15 and March 17, 2025.

How to download JKBOSE Date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet

Step 3: A PDF File containing the detailed date sheet for the exam will be displayed

Step 4: Check the date sheet carefully

Step 5: Download the date sheet and save it for future reference

A separate date sheet will be issued for the Practical Examination (External Assessment).

The board will be issuing admit card to the students before the commencement of the examination which will contain all important details including the centre of the exam.

