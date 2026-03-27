Nursing student

JKBOPEE Opens BSc Nursing, Paramedical CET 2026 Registration; Exam on April 26

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
14:25 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, jkbopee.gov.in
According to the schedule, the last date to apply is April 7, while the entrance examination will be conducted on April 26 at designated centres in Jammu and Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination has commenced the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 for admission to BSc nursing, paramedical, and technology courses across government and private institutions in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, jkbopee.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply is April 7, while the entrance examination will be conducted on April 26 at designated centres in Jammu and Srinagar.

Applicants are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 to complete the application process. The board has cautioned that applications with incorrect details, including wrong category selection, may be rejected without prior notice.

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However, candidates who make errors in their application forms can request corrections by visiting the BOPEE offices in Jammu or Srinagar before the deadline.

The CET serves as a gateway for admission to various nursing and allied health science programmes in the region’s institutions for the 2026 academic session.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
14:26 PM
Nursing student BSc Nursing Registration Date
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