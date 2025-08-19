JK NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT- 1,176 Candidates Shortlisted

Summary A total of 1,176 have been shortlisted for JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 MBBS, BDS admissions As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates have to report to the allotted colleges along with the required documents, on or before August 22

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) declared the JK NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can download the round 1 results by visiting the official website, jkbopee.gov.in.

A total of 1,176 have been shortlisted for MBBS, BDS admissions. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates have to report to the allotted colleges along with the required documents, on or before August 22 (till 4 pm), to confirm their MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who fail to report to the allotted college within the given duration will not be considered for MBBS, BDS admissions.

Candidates who wish to seek admission to MBBS courses in Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS) Jammu under the Hindu Minority and NRI Quota are required to submit their relevant documents in the prescribed format at the BOPEE Offices by August 21 (till 3 pm). The number of seats for the MBBS course available in ASCOMS-Jammu under the Hindu Minority quota is 25, and under the NRI quota is 10.

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Admission: Documents Required

Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation)

Marks Card of 10+2

Domicile Certificate

Valid Category Certificate, if any, issued before 30.07.2025 by the competent authority

Valid Poor & Backward Category certificate as per the prescribed Performa in case of the candidates selected under said category

NEET Scorecard 2025

Compulsory Service Bond by the candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh

Any other document as may be required by the college authorities concerned

