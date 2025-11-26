winter vacations

JK Govt Declares Winter Holiday Schedule for Schools; Classes Resume in February–March

PTI
PTI
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
10:33 AM

File Image

Summary
Jammu and Kashmir government announced the winter vacation schedule for schools of the Kashmir valley and the winter zone of the Jammu region.
The government said the decision was taken in view of temperatures dipping several degrees below freezing across Kashmir over the last week.

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced the winter vacation schedule for schools of the Kashmir valley and the winter zone of the Jammu region.

According to an official order, pre-primary classes will close for winter break from November 26 (Wednesday), while classwork for students of classes 1 to 8 will end on December 1. The academic work for classes 9 to 12 will stop from December 11.

Schools up to class 8 are scheduled to reopen on March 1 next year, while higher classes will resume a week earlier, on February 22.

The government said the decision was taken in view of temperatures dipping several degrees below freezing across Kashmir over the last week.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
10:35 AM
winter vacations Jammu and Kashmir government Schools Closing Winter holidays
