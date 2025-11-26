AP TET 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated: Find Paper-Wise Exam Links Here

Summary The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially activated the AP TET 2025 mock test links for all the papers. Registered candidates appearing for the teacher eligibility test can now visit the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in — to access the free mock tests.

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially activated the AP TET 2025 mock test links for all the papers, enabling aspirants to begin their preparations. Registered candidates appearing for the teacher eligibility test can now visit the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in — to access the free mock test and get hands-on experience with the test format ahead of the actual exam.

How to Access the Mock Test Portal?

Visit the official website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the ‘Mock Tests’ option on the homepage.

Select the paper you want to practice and click on the link.

Log in with your unique credentials to begin the test.

Complete the exam and submit.

The mock tests provide an exact simulation of the real examination, allowing candidates to understand the question format, marking scheme, time management, and the overall difficulty level. Practising these papers will also help identify key areas of improvement, offering a strategic advantage before the actual exam.

The AP TET 2025 is scheduled to begin on December 10, 2025, and will be conducted in two sessions daily. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from December 3 onwards.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Find the direct mock test links here.