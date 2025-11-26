AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated: Find Paper-Wise Exam Links Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
09:44 AM

Freepik

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially activated the AP TET 2025 mock test links for all the papers.
Registered candidates appearing for the teacher eligibility test can now visit the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in — to access the free mock tests.

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially activated the AP TET 2025 mock test links for all the papers, enabling aspirants to begin their preparations. Registered candidates appearing for the teacher eligibility test can now visit the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in — to access the free mock test and get hands-on experience with the test format ahead of the actual exam.

How to Access the Mock Test Portal?

  • Visit the official website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
  • Click on the ‘Mock Tests’ option on the homepage.
  • Select the paper you want to practice and click on the link.
  • Log in with your unique credentials to begin the test.
  • Complete the exam and submit.
ADVERTISEMENT

The mock tests provide an exact simulation of the real examination, allowing candidates to understand the question format, marking scheme, time management, and the overall difficulty level. Practising these papers will also help identify key areas of improvement, offering a strategic advantage before the actual exam.

The AP TET 2025 is scheduled to begin on December 10, 2025, and will be conducted in two sessions daily. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from December 3 onwards.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Find the direct mock test links here.

Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
09:47 AM
AP TET Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh teacher eligibility test (TET) Mock Test
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Opens One-Time Slot Selection Window for JE Exam 2025; City Preferences Can Be Up. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Releases Second Mock Seat Allotment for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1- Know What. . .

XLRI

XLRI Opens XAT 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Facility Till November 27

Veer Gatha Project

Nation’s Youth Salute Bravery: Veer Gatha 5.0 Sees Over 1.92 Crore Student Particip. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Opens One-Time Slot Selection Window for JE Exam 2025; City Preferences Can Be Up. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Releases Second Mock Seat Allotment for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1- Know What. . .

XLRI

XLRI Opens XAT 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Facility Till November 27

Veer Gatha Project

Nation’s Youth Salute Bravery: Veer Gatha 5.0 Sees Over 1.92 Crore Student Particip. . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins: Apply for 362 Posts at mha.gov.in

NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Results for MBBS, BDS Seat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality