Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 special stray vacancy round schedule announced - Check details

The counselling schedule for the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2024 special stray vacancy round has been announced by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB).

The registration for the special stray vacancy round will commence from Thursday, March 6 on the official website. Candidates who wish to register themselves for counselling can do so on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Following the registration, candidates can fill in their choices from March 12 to 15, 2025, while the seat allotment results will be declared on March 17.

Once the seat allotment results are out and candidates are allotted seats, they will have to visit their respective institutes for document verification and the admission process from March 17 to March 20.

How to register for Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round counselling?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Counselling registration link

Step 4: Register yourself by providing the necessary details

Step 5: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Submit your application