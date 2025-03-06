NEET PG Counselling

Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 special stray vacancy round schedule announced - Check details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2025
19:11 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The registration for the special stray vacancy round will commence from Thursday, March 6 on the official website. Candidates who wish to register themselves for counselling can do so on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Following the registration, candidates can fill in their choices from March 12 to 15, 2025, while the seat allotment results will be declared on March 17

The counselling schedule for the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2024 special stray vacancy round has been announced by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB).

The registration for the special stray vacancy round will commence from Thursday, March 6 on the official website. Candidates who wish to register themselves for counselling can do so on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Following the registration, candidates can fill in their choices from March 12 to 15, 2025, while the seat allotment results will be declared on March 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the seat allotment results are out and candidates are allotted seats, they will have to visit their respective institutes for document verification and the admission process from March 17 to March 20.

How to register for Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round counselling?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Counselling registration link

Step 4: Register yourself by providing the necessary details

Step 5: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Submit your application

Last updated on 06 Mar 2025
19:23 PM
NEET PG Counselling
Similar stories
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key Out, 28 Questions Withdrawn by BCI; Full Details

Assam Police

SLRC Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3, 4 to be Out on March 7: Steps to Check

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Issues BSEB Matric 2025 Answer Key- Direct Link

Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage 1 and Stage 2 Exam dates released - Check Details, Apply now

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage 1 and Stage 2 Exam dates released - Check Details, Apply now

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key Out, 28 Questions Withdrawn by BCI; Full Details

Assam Police

SLRC Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3, 4 to be Out on March 7: Steps to Check

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Issues BSEB Matric 2025 Answer Key- Direct Link

RRB Exam

RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2025 announced at the official website of RRBs- Details here

NSHM

NSHM Brings Analytics Experts Together for Global Conference 2025 on Human-Centred AI

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality